Kharkiv mayor appeals for international aid to rebuild war-torn city

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, speaks at the discussion event "Kharkiv's recovery - Main Goals and Plans". Britta Pedersen/dpa

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, has called for international assistance to help rebuild the north-eastern Ukrainian city, which has suffered extensive damage from several Russian airstrikes.

Speaking at a conference in Berlin on Monday, Terekhov said that the destruction had caused damage exceeding €10 billion ($10.7 billion).

The city, home to some 1.5 million people, has been under particularly heavy bombardment for weeks.

Russia is bombing civilian infrastructure and killing children, women and men, Terekhov said. But Ukraine is standing firm. The aim is to make the city better and safer during reconstruction, he added.

A two-day Ukraine reconstruction conference begins in Berlin on Tuesday. Berlin's top economic official, Franziska Giffey, said that Germany stands by Ukraine and will play a leading role in reconstruction.

Nuremberg Mayor Marcus König spoke of a beacon of hope, signalling robust support for Ukraine. Nuremberg and Kharkiv are twin cities.