KGM Torres

"Adventure starts here", says KGM, in a reflection of the brand's newly stated modus operandi: 'powered by toughness'.

Sorry, KGM? That's Korea Green Mobility or Korea Genuinely Made, depending on who you ask, and it's Ssangyong reincarnated.

Korea's perennially overlooked car maker was bought out yet again last year after a long period of uncertainty and underinvestment under Mahindra, and it apparently faces a bright new future as a vendor of smartly styled and electrified SUVs.

The revolution starts here, with the Torres, a 4700mm five-seat crossover that's slightly larger than the Korando and slightly smaller than the Rexton (Mahindra-developed models due boldly styled replacements in the next year or so).

On sale now with a front-driven petrol powertrain, the Torres will soon also be available with four-wheel-drive and in electric form, and it's easiest thought of as a left-field alternative to the likes of the MG HS and Dacia Duster.

In size and price terms, though, it will inevitably come onto the radar of a fair few prospective Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan Qashqai buyers - enticing whom will be no small feat for KGM.

