KFC, I'm Not Sure You Know What 'Space' Means

From Popular Mechanics

In a brilliant marketing move designed to appeal to both space and fast food enthusiasts, KFC says it is going to launch a chicken sandwich into space. "Yes, space. For real. We're actually doing this," says the company's promotional website.

Except they aren't actually doing this. Their chicken sandwich is going nowhere near space.

To be fair, KFC's chicken sandwich is going up around 80,000 feet above sea level. That's pretty high, high enough to put the sandwich into the stratosphere-but that's not space. It's difficult to say exactly where the atmosphere stops and space begins, but it's typically defined as about 330,000 feet, or around four times the maximum altitude the sandwich will ever reach.

That means that @KFC's chicken sandwich is not going anywhere near "space" - despite what their misleading advertising says #spacesandwich https://t.co/Z95nQKCx3D - NASA Watch (@NASAWatch) June 13, 2017

So why isn't KFC sending its sandwich to actual space? That's because they decided to take the easy way out and use a weather balloon instead of a rocket. The balloon can only lift the sandwich so high, and unfortunately that's not high enough to get to space.

KFC is far from the first to use a weather balloon to send things to "space." Countless groups and people have used balloons to send cameras, burgers, weed, and even people briefly into the stratosphere. But most of those attempts were small, low-budget events. KFC is a multinational corporation.

Step it up, KFC, and get a rocket.

You Might Also Like