Keystone College accreditor alerts public of imminent closure

In the most definitive statement yet that Keystone College might fold, its accreditor has alerted the public that closure is possibly imminent.

Furthermore, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education posted on its website Wednesday a message titled “Statement on Keystone College Closure” to correct “misleading information” from the college about its future and to leave no doubt that its outlook is dire.

The agency said institutional and media reports about Keystone made it necessary to correct “misleading information,” and it was the college that informed the commission that a closure is possibly imminent.

In March, the financially struggling, 156-year-old college scrapped a plan to have an outside group take over ownership of the college straddling Factoryville in Wyoming County and La Plume in Lackawanna County.

On April 4, the commission required Keystone to complete a “teach-out plan” for students to be able complete their education elsewhere in the event of a college closure.

On April 5, Keystone College President John Pullo issued a letter to colleagues addressing the commission’s directive, saying it was a “final, normal step” in the scuttled plan to change ownership, and would have occurred anyway, even if the ownership change was not withdrawn; and having a teach-out plan does not necessarily mean the college is going to enact it.

The commission statement posted Wednesday says: “It has been reported that the institution’s substantive change request for institutional closure is ‘a procedural step’ that enables institutions to implement a teach-out plan. However, the institution has reported potential imminent closure to the commission, and for that reason, the institution has been asked to submit the substantive change for institutional closure.”

Last month, the commission also told Keystone it must demonstrate it is “representing itself honestly and truthfully in all publications and communications and with internal and external communities;” and provide to the accrediting agency “accurate, fair, and complete information on all aspects of the institution and its operations.”

The college has maintained it is in talks with an unidentified investment partner to come to the rescue. But the commission statement says it “is not currently reviewing any agreements with potential investment partners.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Pullo said the college “acknowledges” the commission’s remarks.

“We agree with the facts that were presented in the recent (MSCHE) statement and wholeheartedly support our shared missions to guide and serve our students through their educational journey,” Pullo said.

Keystone also continues to work on submitting an updated teach-out plan by May 15 and a report by Aug. 1 demonstrating why accreditation should not be withdrawn, Pullo said.

“While Keystone continues that process, the college continues substantive discussions with an investment partner which would provide the college with a long-term path forward. We remain hopeful that those discussions will be successful and we will keep the college community and the public informed of the results,” Pullo’s statement says.

The college also is preparing to hold an annual Commencement graduation on May 18 and to hold summer activities on campus, he said.