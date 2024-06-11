Keyport father of two, whose business revived old skateboards, dies in motorcycle crash

A 37-year-old Keyport man was killed early Saturday when the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding crashed into a truck crossing a ramp on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark from an access road, the New Jersey State Police said.

State police were called to the scene of the crash that claimed the life of Ryan Schmalz shortly after 2:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation showed that Schmalz was traveling south on the Interchange 14 south ramp at milepost 104.7 as an International truck hauling a utility trailer and driving along the access road, which formed an intersection with the ramp, crossed over, state police said. Schmalz slammed into the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.

More: Manchester crash leaves motorcycle driver in critical condition Sunday

Schmalz was an avid skateboarder who formed a company with a friend called New Life Cruisers, which revived old skateboards, according to his obituary.

"Taking used or discarded skateboards which they collected from trash cans and other locations, together they gave them 'new life,'" the obituary reads. "Some of these are on display. In a wonderful way, they created works of art that could be skated on as well."

Schmalz is survived by his wife and two children, a daughter and a son, as well as his parents, step parents and other relatives.

"Although his time with us was brief, the depth of love he brought us will live on in our hearts forever," the obituary reads. "His absolute love of skateboarding and adventure-seeking will keep our memories of Ryan joy-filled as we come to terms with this tragic loss of life."

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Keyport dad, 37, who revived old skateboards, dies in motorcycle crash