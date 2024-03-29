Key Ventura County agencies to change hands as officials leave top jobs

Directors at key Ventura County government agencies are stepping down, leaving temporary leadership in several spots as officials recruit nationwide for the top jobs.

The county's chief financial officer, head of public works and director of the Resource Management Agency retired this week. Shawn Atin, director of human resources, retired earlier this month after eight years with the county. Barry Zimmerman, director of the county's Health Care Agency, is set to retire at the end of June.

In all, the agencies employ thousands and spend more than $1 billlion annually. Recruitments are in progress for most of the posts and interviews are expected to begin in April, county officials said. In some cases, interim directors have been named pending new appointments.

County Executive Officer Sevet Johnson called the changes bittersweet. While it is difficult to see so many leave, many have worked for decades in county government, she said.

"We're really grateful for all of the things that they have been able to do," Johnson said.

Decades in county government

Kaye Mand

She called all of the positions "critically important," but said filling the post for chief financial officer will be a priority, particularly in light of the state's budget deficit.

"It is going to be extremely important that we have someone who is really strong fiscally in order to help us navigate the challenges of the next few years," Johnson said.

CFO Kaye Mand started at the county in 1990 as an accountant in the Auditor-Controller’s Office. After more than three decades, she retired this week. She called it "an absolute privilege" to have served county residents for 33 years.

Supervisor Matt LaVere called her work ethic and commitment to the job unparalleled. He spoke at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday when Mand and other retirees were recognized.

'Not one regret'

Kim Prillhart

LaVere also lauded Kim Prillhart, director of the Resource Management Agency, saying she had the skill and creativity to guide the department's highly technical work.

"You leave huge shoes to fill," he said.

Prillhart started as a planning intern at the county 30 years ago. She spent the past five leading the agency that oversees planning, building and environmental health services. In that position, she directed the enforcement of laws governing land use, zoning, weights and measures and environmental protection.

On Tuesday, she told supervisors about the timing of her retirement, saying she adopted children later in life and wanted to be home with them during their college, high school and junior high years.

"I have not one regret," she said of her time at the county. "The only reason I'm leaving is to spend more time with my family otherwise I would stay. I love this job. I love this county. But I love my family more."

Robert Mullane, a former planning official in Ojai and Carmel, is expected to take over as the agency's director on Monday with a starting salary of $252,285.

Changing of hands for Health Care Agency, more

Jeff Pratt started working in the county's public works department in 2000. Eight years later, he was named director of the agency that includes roads and transportation, engineering, water and sanitation services and flood control.

"I challenge anyone to have the youthful enthusiasm that you do about the amazing, beautiful county that we all get to call home," Supervisor Jeff Gorell said as supervisors thanked Pratt for his work.

Zimmerman's last day is expected to be June 28. The longtime employee started at the county as a financial manager 28 years ago. He later was named human resources director, before moving to a chief deputy spot in the Health Care Agency.

In 2021, he was named director of the agency, which oversees two public hospitals, dozens of clinics and an emergency medical services unit. The department also includes public and behavioral health and a county-run health care plan. The recruitment for his position is ongoing, county officials said.

Barry Zimmerman

Jackie Rose, director of animal services, also is set to leave this year. Several speakers at recent supervisors meetings requested that a hiring committee for the animal services position include a representative from local rescue groups.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Key Ventura County agencies to change hands as top officials retire