Key Tennessee State University committee recommends starting new presidential search

A key committee made up of Tennessee State University trustees will recommend that the new board halt its current search for a new president and start over.

The newly appointed board named a three-member ad hoc committee on May 15 to put together recommendations on next steps in the historically Black university's presidential search. It will present them to the full board during its regularly scheduled quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday.

After that, it will be up to the full board to make a decision on the next steps.

The committee's formation came on the heels of the ouster of the previous TSU board of trustees by the state legislature. All new members, appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, met for the first time on April 26. Trustee Marquita Qualls is leading the the ad hoc committee, which also includes trustee and board chair Dakasha Winton and trustee Terica Smith.

The newly-seated Tennessee State University Board of Trustees met for its first meeting on April 26, 2024.

Here's what else the ad hoc committee will recommend to the full board:

Name an interim president by July 1.

Continue its contract with Academic Search, a national search firm hired for a previous presidential search.

Establish a new presidential search committee, which will encompass a variety of voices, including faculty.

Appoint a new president by July 1, 2025.

"This is an historic moment in the life of TSU," Qualls said. "For the first time in our institution's history, our independent governing body will solely select the ninth president of Tennessee State University. This is a responsibility that we as a board of trustees do not lightly."

TSU's previous presidential search was abruptly paused as state Republican lawmakers passed a measure that dissolved the previous board in March. That move came within a week of the previous board naming three finalists in its presidential search.

Those finalists were Charles Gibbs, the now-former CEO of the national 100 Black Men of America, William E. Hudson, the vice president of student affairs at Florida A&M University, and Michael Torrence, the president of Motlow State Community College in Tennessee. It is not clear whether those three or previous candidates will still be included if the board approves a new search.

Qualls said the university was in a different climate and had different leaders when the presidential search began last fall, which in turn informed the structure and goals of its presidential search. She said she appreciates the time and effort each candidate dedicated to the process.

Students move through the student life at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

"This option is not a reflection of the capability of the current finalists, but more rather a step to ensure that we, as a new board, are exploring all potential candidates comprehensively."

Qualls also lauded outgoing President Glenda Glover, who is set to retire shortly.

"President Glover's tenure and her legacy are forever solidified by her being a vocal champion for students to have access to a college education and a steadfast advocate for (Historically Black colleges and universities)," Qualls said.

Glover, a TSU graduate herself, took office in 2013.

