Key takeaways from Super Tuesday results

An election official at the vote count in Colorado

It may be called Super Tuesday, but the results have not exactly been laden with excitement.

After US voters headed to the polls in 15 states and American Samoa, Donald Trump and Joe Biden remain on course to be the Republican and Democratic candidates for the general election in November.

Just because the results were predictable, however, it doesn't mean there aren't things to chew over as the dust settles on the largest single-day of voting in the primary calendar.

Here are some of the key takeaways.

Trump is on a roll - again

Mr Trump has posted a dominating performance on Super Tuesday, with wins in states across the country. "They call it Super Tuesday for a reason," he told supporters in Florida. "This is a big one."

Some of the victories were staggering in their size: a 70% margin in Alabama and 61% in Texas. By carrying around 70% of the vote in California, he is set to take all of the state's 169 delegates.

When all is said and done, the former president is expected to walk away with a near-insurmountable lead in convention delegates, even if he will have to wait until next week to mathematically guarantee that he is the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

Exit polls give some indication of why the former president has been so dominant.

In North Carolina, 43% of Republican primary voters said immigration was the most important issue for them - a topic that has been at the top of Mr Trump's political agenda since he launched his first presidential bid in 2015. In Virginia, 64% said that they trusted Mr Trump over Nikki Haley on border security.

Those Virginia primary voters also said they wanted a candidate who shares their values and fights for people like them- qualities that tilt toward Trump - over temperament and electability.

Electability was one of Ms Haley's central pitches to voters. It apparently fell flat. Exit polls once again made clear that a majority of Republicans don't believe the false claim that Mr Trump lost in 2020, with only 34% of Republican voters in North Carolina saying Mr Biden won that election "legitimately".

But there were some warning signs

Even with his Super Tuesday dominance, there were some indications of continued disaffection with the former president among Republican primary voters.

In Virginia and North Carolina, Ms Haley continued to do well in counties with large numbers of young, suburban and college-educated voters - and some of their concerns registered in exit polls..

Forty percent of Republican primary voters in Virginia and 32% in North Carolina said that Mr Trump - who faces four criminal cases - would not be fit to be president if convicted of a crime.

Among North Carolina Haley voters, only 21% said they would vote for the Republican nominee "no matter who it is".

Late on Tuesday night, the Haley campaign pointed to such results and issued a warning. "Today, in state after state, there remains a large bloc of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump," a spokeswoman said.

Of course, opinions could change in the heat of the autumn general election campaign. Back in 2016, exit polls found that 75% of non-Trump voters said they would be dissatisfied with Mr Trump as the Republican nominee.

In the end, 90% of Republicans backed him against Hillary Clinton.

Nikki Haley's Vermont surprise

The former South Carolina Governor opted not to hold a public event on the evening of Super Tuesday, perhaps reflecting the campaign's belief that there would be little to celebrate from the day's results.

She should have held a victory party in Vermont. Despite polls showing her trailing badly in the small north-eastern state, the South Carolina native pulled out a narrow win there, her second victory of the primary season.

Ms Haley campaigned in Burlington on Sunday alongside the state's popular Republican governor, Phil Scott, who said Republicans, independents and Democrats should join together to stop Mr Trump.

In Vermont it worked. In all the other Super Tuesday contests, however, there simply weren't enough anti-Trump voters - even in states like Virginia that allow non-Republicans to vote in the party primary - to translate into wins or even narrow defeats.

Weeks ago Ms Haley pledged to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, hoping to add to her delegate total. Tuesday's results will do that, but not in any substantial amount.

Now the waiting game commences for when - and how - she will throw in the towel.

Earlier this week, she said she did not feel committed, despite an earlier pledge, to support Mr Trump if he is the party's nominee.

Will she ultimately back the former president, despite her recent sharp criticisms? Is she angling for an independent presidential bid? With all the drama now stripped out of the nominating contests, the South Carolinian's future is one of the few immediate sources of mystery.

More headaches for Biden

In the Michigan primary last week, more than 100,000 voters - 12% of the total - turned out to cast ballots for "uncommitted" instead of for the incumbent president, as part of an organised Gaza war protest.

That phenomenon reared its head again on Tuesday. In Minnesota, "uncommitted" garnered approximately 20% of the vote and topped that mark in the counties around Minneapolis, the state's largest city.

In North Carolina, one of the few true general election battleground states on the Super Tuesday schedule, 12% of voters opted for "no preference".

"Tonight's numbers showed that President Biden cannot earn back our votes with just rhetoric," Vote Uncommitted MN Spokesperson Asma Nizami said in a press statement. "Over 35,000 Minnesotans made it clear that Democrats want Joe Biden to change his policies."

Pro-Palestinian groups are already targeting next week's primary in Washington state, which has a sizeable left-wing activist population. If the Biden campaign were hoping that Michigan, with its large population of Arab-Americans, was the beginning and end of the anti-Biden protest vote, Tuesday will be a rude awakening.

