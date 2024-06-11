Key takeaways from the highly-anticipated Poudre School District steering committee report

Declining birth rates “do not yet seem to be a driving force in declining enrollments” in Poudre School District.

That was one of the most notable conclusions reached by the Facilities Planning Steering Committee in its final report for PSD released last week on the long-range planning portion of the school district’s website. The report, titled “School Closures and Boundary Modifications Reflections & Recommendations,” shared key findings of the 37-member committee of volunteers in its work from February through May to provide recommendations to the school district to address declining enrollment and the associated cuts in per-pupil funding.

Revised scenarios from the steering committee May 10 that each recommended the closure of three elementary schools and two middle schools drew widespread criticism throughout the community, with more than 500 people protesting outside a May 14 Board of Education meeting. The school board then voted unanimously to end the process in a special meeting May 20, promising to keep all schools open through at least the 2025-26 school year while taking a closer look at the causes of declining enrollment and how to address it in a more transparent, equitable and comprehensive manner.

“The board and district leadership are extremely grateful for the time and effort of the 37 volunteers who served on the committee,” Superintendent Brian Kingsley said Thursday through a school district spokesperson. “This report encapsulates their individual experiences on the committee, and it’s important to have a record of their perceptions and reflections.”

Here's a closer look at key takeaways from the 40-page report:

Enrollment decline not directly tied to birth rates

Birth rates are declining across Colorado and the country, the report noted. That, along with high housing costs in Fort Collins that have made it harder for families with young children to move here, are the primary reasons Superintendent Brian Kingsley and several members of the Board of Education have given for the district’s declining enrollment. They routinely note the difference in recent years between the number of seniors graduating from district high schools and the number of kindergartners coming in to replace them.

Last fall, PSD had 2,601 high school seniors across the district and 1,929 kindergartners, according to the Colorado Department of Education’s annual enrollment count. Remove the five PSD-authorized charter schools from the equation, and the decline is even more pronounced with 2,480 seniors and 1,636 kindergartners — a difference of 844 students.

More: Poudre School District board members explain why they decided to halt school closure plans

“Enrollment continues to be a challenge for our district and districts across the nation,” Kingsley said Thursday. “For example, we had more than 2,000 students graduate in the Class of 2024, whereas the 2023-24 kindergarten class had approximately 1,600 students. So far, just 1,363 students have registered for kindergarten for 2024-25, about 200 students shy of projections.

“We are committed to finding solutions for the issues that arise from declining enrollment that put students first.”

Overall enrollment in PSD, though, hasn’t changed significantly in the past 10 years. There were 851 more students in the district in 2023-24 than in 2014-15, according to Colorado Department of Education enrollment data. Subtract the number of students attending charter schools from those totals and the district has still had an increase of 41 students in the past 10 years.

The report found that declining birth rates have been “counterbalanced” by population growth. While many schools in west Fort Collins are experiencing declining enrollment, schools on the east side of the district are experiencing rapid growth. The opening of three new schools — Timnath and Wellington middle-high schools and Bamford Elementary — in the past four years added capacity for 3,508 more students, a significant factor in the district now having more than 6,500 “empty seats.” Many of those seats have never actually been filled, one parent pointed out during a June 4 listening session with school board members at Rocky Mountain High School.

“The point the committee wanted to make is there are a variety of forces that are contributing to enrollment in the district,” steering committee facilitator Josie Plaut said Thursday. “Declining birth rates are a fact in Fort Collins, in our state, across the nation; that’s not a question. But that population growth has served to counterbalance declining birth rates, and we can see evidence of that by the fact that total enrollment, if you include the charter schools, is staying about the same. If it weren’t for declining enrollment, we would have way fuller schools.”

The report recommended the district closely monitor enrollment in kindergarten classes and “track data and alignment with the early childhood sector, which speaks to a growth trajectory in 0- to 5-year-olds.”

School board already acting on immediate recommendations

The steering committee’s report provided several recommendations based on what it learned through its work.

Four “immediate” recommendations, which the school board is already examining, are:

Secure better facilities for Transitions Pathways, the district’s programs for 18- to 21-year-olds with special needs currently operating out of multiple leased buildings, and Poudre Community Academy, an alternative high school in a historic school building in need of significant repairs.

Balance enrollments for the district’s three elementary schools east of Interstate 25 — Bamford, Bethke and Timnath.

Strongly consider moving Bamford to the Preston Middle School-Fossil Ridge High School feeder system to ease enrollment pressures at Timnath Middle-High School while increasing enrollment at Preston and Fossil Ridge.

Expand and improve dual-language programming by addressing current structural problems at Irish Elementary School.

The school board approved formal motions at its May 14 meeting to find new homes in existing district buildings for Transitions Pathways programs and Poudre Community Academy. At the May 20 meeting, the board asked district leadership to further examine moving Bamford Elementary to the Preston-Fossil Ridge feeder system and to explore the relationship between Irish and Putnam elementary schools and programming at both to potentially expand the dual-language program at Irish and increase enrollment at Putnam.

Equity was not in the guiding principles the committee was given

The steering committee “prioritized equity as a key effort in this work,” the report reads, adding in concerns about mitigating negative impacts and prioritizing positive outcomes for at-risk and/or marginalized students to a rubric it created for its work. The rest of the rubric consisted of the “guiding principles” it was given by the Board of Education, none of which addressed equity.

“While the committee was technically given a blank slate in regard to scenario development, ultimately the options were very limited when following the board guiding principles,” the report reads, noting that many committee members felt what they were “being asked to address was too narrow.” It goes on to note that the “Assistant Superintendents also urged caution when considering equity, which was not included in the initial rubric, and instead, something that could be addressed once the process was complete.”

The committee was regularly reminded that “inequities are built into the system and society,” the report reads, and addressing them in a meaningful way was beyond the committee’s limited scope.

Those inequities include lower academic outcomes, as evidenced by scores on standardized tests and in high school graduation rates, for students from low-income families and students of color than their white, higher-income counterparts. Academic growth and minimizing impact on at-risk students, not just by percentage but by the actual number, should be considered in school consolidations, closures and boundary changes.

Some factors contributing to the existing inequities, such as how the state funds schools and school-choice patterns, are beyond the district’s control. But PSD should question “any process that exacerbates these disparities and disproportionately impacts students of color and low-income students,” as the scenarios prepared by the steering committee did. Four of the elementary schools that would have been closed under various scenarios are among the district’s top five in percentages of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch, a common indicator of the income level of a student’s family, and students of color. And three were among the district’s top four in percentage of non-English-speaking and English-as-a-second-language students, according to state education department data.

The report recommends PSD establish an equity task force to examine equity issues across the district through the lens of long-range planning. Topics for consideration, the report recommended, could include understanding how school-choice patterns, including charter schools, affect equity; socioeconomic diversity across schools; transportation barriers for low-income families; and systemic evaluation of historic and future investment in school facilities that serve high-risk populations.

Target enrollments work for most schools, but not all

Plaut said the steering committee found the district’s targeted enrollment goals of about 400 students or more for elementary schools and 700 or more secondary schools appropriate for optimal staffing and programming. School districts across the country have found those numbers work best for most students, and national research the committee examined back them up, including a study on elementary school sizes linked in the committee's report.

An elementary school with three classes of 22 to 25 students apiece at each grade level would have 396 to 450 students.

“Class size is a very weak indicator of performance in typical schools, and the linked meta-analysis speaks to that,” Plaut said.

An exception, the report reads, was found for Title I schools, with studies suggesting the “ideal number at the elementary level may be closer to 300.” The report recommends the district analyze whether Title I schools should have lower target enrollments to provide smaller class sizes, and that target enrollments should also be examined for middle schools with high percentages of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch. The committee also recommended identifying upper limits for middle schools and for class sizes at elementary and middle schools.

All eight of PSD’s 28 non-mountain, non-charter elementary schools that had fewer than 350 students this past school year were listed for possible closure on at least one of the scenarios presented by the steering committee as were all four middle schools — out of eight — with fewer than 570 students.

Adjusting grade configurations should be explored

One of the guiding principles from the Board of Education reads “consider all creative grade configurations (e.g. K-6, K-8 or other models) to address program demand, create greater building efficiency and address growing enrollment on the east side of the district.”

Steering committee members saw merit in creating K-6, K-8 and middle-high schools combining grades 7-12 but were “strongly advised” against two of those options, according to the report. The superintendent’s cabinet members and Poudre Education Association opposed the K-8 option over “stated concerns about licensure, building modifications and a new/untested model for PSD,” the report reads. The cabinet opposed the K-6 option, “given resulting district-wide disruption and the relatively recent shift to a K-5 model.” PSD shifted its grade configurations prior to the 2010-11 school year, moving sixth graders to middle schools that had previously been junior high schools for grades 7-9, and ninth graders to what became four-year, rather than three-year, high schools.

Consider expanding pre-K programs

The report recommended PSD “devote more attention to expanding pre-K programs,” noting that “high-quality, affordable pre-K meets a critical community need and may help boost future PSD enrollment and enable success in subsequent grade levels.”

Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program, which provides free tuition for students in the year before they begin kindergarten, and other funding opportunities have created an added focus on early childhood education in the state, the report noted. Significant opportunities for funding and facilities partnerships have been created “to better support children ages 0-5” and “ensuring continuous pathways from pre-K to K-12 has demonstrated positive benefits for lower-income and at-risk students when transitions from one building to another can be minimized.”

Other recommendations from the steering committee

Develop mutually agreed upon figures for building utilization and capacity in partnership with school principals and enter it into a database. Calculations that were prepared by the district’s architect and steering committee member Brian Carnahan for use by the committee should be modified to take into consideration rooms that have specialized facilities for center-based programming and consider the existence and function of any modular buildings on site.

Improve the way the district forecasts enrollment by improving methodology, data inputs and assumptions related to future development by coordinating directly with local governments, including the city of Fort Collins, towns of Timnath and Wellington, and Larimer County. Data should be updated annually and include student-yield analysis for different types of housing, trending yields over time and target demographics.

Create a multiple-category rubric based for assessing potential school closures that includes geography, enrollment, building utilization, equity factors from the equity task force (Title I status, growth scores, graduation outcomes, etc.), program access and continuity, and projected regional real estate development from the improved forecasting.

Form a permanent long-range planning committee, with representation geographically across the district and roles (staff, parent/guardian, employee associations), to serve in an advisory capacity to the administration and Board of Education on topics related to long-range planning. The committee should meet, at a minimum, quarterly to review “objectives and metrics for enrollment, building utilization and equity as it relates to long-range planning, and for forming the process for school closures.” Data, school boundaries and the multiple-criteria rubric for assessing potential school closures should be updated and modified on a set schedule.

Establish a technical advisory committee to leverage “the wealth of expertise that exists in the community.” Members would include local partners and experts on various topics related to the district’s long-range planning, including “land-use planning, community development, transportation, facilities management, early childhood education, serving disadvantaged populations, data analytics and other areas of critical expertise.” The committee would meet twice a year, focusing on enrollment data after it is compiled each fall and on facilities data each spring.

Improve communication and engagement by establishing better structures for communication, information gathering and learning. Open lines of communication among key stakeholders, including school principals, school board members and pertinent committees, so that they can communicate directly with one another. Focus on normalizing conversations around enrollment, building utilization and potential closures and support the development and emergence of systemic understanding

Define and clarify a closure process. Develop a clear step-by-step plan for how schools are evaluated for potential closure, including what happens when a school is identified, with whom and when that information is communicated, and what steps are taken when a school is closed. Invite principals to collaborate with each other when schools are starting to drop in enrollment. The process should be “compassionate, collaborative and transparent for families and staff at impacted schools,” and “school leaders and the school community should be directly involved in understanding enrollment issues, options and potential solutions, including closure.”

Reporter Kelly Lyell covers education, breaking news, some sports and other topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com, x.com/KellyLyell and facebook.com/KellyLyell.news.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Birth rates not 'driving force' in PSD enrollment decline, report says