Key suspect in New Philadelphia drive-by shooting pleads guilty to all charges

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The shooter in an October drive-by shooting in New Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to all three charges he faced related to the case.

Gavin T. Kurtz, 19, of New Philadelphia, had been charged with one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, with a five-year drive-by shooting gun specification and a three-year gun specification; felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with a five-year drive-by shooting gun specification and a three-year gun specification; and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Gavin T. Kurtz appeared before Judge Michael Ernest Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday for a plea change. He will be sentenced on May 7.

Kurtz had originally pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, but he changed his plea on Tuesday during a hearing in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

He faces up to 25.5 years in prison.

What happened

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of East High Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 23. Three people were sitting on the porch of a residence in that block when the occupants of a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on them. The three people got into the house without being injured. There was another resident asleep in the house at the time of the shooting. That person also was not injured.

Six other people have also been charged in the case ‒ Riley P. Adams, 19, of New Philadelphia; Xavier L. Schott, 21, of New Philadelphia; John R. Hoopingarner, 20, of New Philadelphia; Robert D. Meek II, 19, of New Philadelphia; William Baldez, 20, of Dover; and Matthew M. Miller, 21, of Uhrichsville.

The other suspects have also been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault. Several have also been charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Adams pleaded guilty to the charges in February and has been sentenced to prison. The other defendants are awaiting trial.

At the hearing on Tuesday, Prosecutor Ryan Styer recommended Kurtz be given a sentence of between 13 and 17 years in prison. He is required to serve five years on the firearms specifications in addition to however much time he is sentenced to by Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. May 7.

Request for release

Kurtz' attorney, Dan Guinn of Dover, made a motion requesting that his client be released from jail and placed under GPS monitoring prior to sentencing.

Gavin T. Kurtz looks over paperwork as he follows along with Judge Michael Ernest while discussing his plea change.

"He knows he's going to prison," Guinn said. "He would like to see family and things like that. He has no criminal record that I am aware of, beside these charges."

Styer objected to that motion. "At this point, he stands guilty of a very violent crime involving a firearm and use of drugs in our community. I don't believe releasing him would be reasonable at this point."

Judge Ernest rejected Guinn's motion. Kurtz will remain in the Tuscarawas County Jail until sentencing.

