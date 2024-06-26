A key Sacramento County roadway will get a $25 million makeover. Here’s where

The federal government announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway project with a $25 million grant that would improve nearly 4 miles of Grant Line Road in Sacramento County.

The Grant Line Road Safety Improvements Project will reconstruct a strip of Grant Line Road into a four-lane road with a separate lane for bicycles and pedestrians that will connect at each end of the project.

“I am pleased to help secure this vital funding to modernize our infrastructure here in Sacramento County,” U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, who represents California’s Sixth Congressional District, said in a news release. “This funding will address critical safety issues on the current two-lane roadway and bridge an active transportation gap by linking existing bike and pedestrian facilities at both ends.”

The Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is a vast, 34-mile project in progress that, once complete, will connect the cities of Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom and El Dorado Hills.

According to a Sacramento County news release, the grant funding request was submitted by the Sacramento County Department of Transportation, Capital Southeast Connector Joint Powers Authority and the city of Rancho Cordova.

“By improving mobility and connectivity, this project will support economic development in neighboring communities, address housing supply issues by connecting to growing residential areas, and create good-paying jobs,” Bera said in his statement. “I look forward to working with the Capital SouthEast Connector JPA to fully implement this project.”

The three agencies joined together to fix a 3.6-mile segment on Grant Line Road between White Rock and Chrysanthy roads. The goal is to provide safety improvement and different transportation options along Grant Line Road.

The roadway was constructed more than 60 years ago and wasn’t designed to handle current traffic conditions, according to a Sacramento County news release.

There have been 125 collisions from 2016 to 2020, according to the county’s news release. The most recent fatalities, according to the county, occurred in the vicinity as a result of collisions in 2021 and 2024.

The Grant Line Road project’s reconstruction will include installing traffic signals, up-to-date designs and removing roadside obstructions that have contributed to the high collision rate along the corridor.

The total estimated cost of the first phase is $55.5 million, according to a Sacramento County news release.

Funding and contribution to the project will come from the Sacramento Transportation Authority, a grant from the California Transportation Committee, Measure A funding, the City of Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County and the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.

The project is one of 148 different road construction projects around the country receiving funds as part of the Federal Highway Administration project: Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative, made up $1.8 billion in grant funds.

The goal of the RAISE program, according to a county news release, is to fund eligible surface transportation projects around the country that will have a significant local or regional impact that advance the federal priorities of safety, equity, climate and sustainability, and workforce development.