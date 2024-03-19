Key Republican Line Of Attack Is Thoroughly Dismantled In New Ad

Republicans have recently taken to putting their own spin on former President Ronald Reagan’s “four years” question from the 1980 election.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and others have sought to attack President Joe Biden by asking voters if they believe they are better off now than in 2020, when presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump was still in the White House.

The MeidasTouch network answered the question with a montage of Trump’s comments from four years ago ― during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic ― when the then-president suggested COVID-19 would just disappear, said testing was overrated, touted injecting disinfectant as a possible cure and dismissed mass deaths.

Yes, we are better off than we were four years ago. And it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/E92Yd0gBSB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 18, 2024

“Yes, we are better off than we were four years ago. And it’s not even close,” read the caption of the 64-second video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The clip garnered almost 500,000 views in its first 10 hours on the platform.

Both Lara Trump, who is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, and Stefanik drew fierce ridicule for asking the question as critics reminded them of the chaos that engulfed the Trump White House on a regular basis.

