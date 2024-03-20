Key races for November's general election take shape in Tuesday primaries

Incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will face Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno in November's general election, after Moreno defeated Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, in Tuesday's primary. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

March 19 (UPI) -- As the results of Tuesday's primaries rolled in, with no bearing on the Democratic or Republican races for president as both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump locked up their respective nominations last week, a number of key races took shape in Ohio, Illinois and California for November's general election.

With Republican primaries in Ohio, Illinois, Kansas, Arizona and Florida, Trump was declared the winner Tuesday night in every state. Democrats also held primaries in Illinois, Kansas, Ohio and Arizona, where Biden was also declared the winner in each state. Democrats canceled their primary in Florida and awarded all 224 delegates to Biden.

Tuesday saw a special election in California, where nine candidates are vying to serve out the remainder of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's term, through Jan. 3, 2025, in the state's conservative 20th District. McCarthy, a Republican, announced in December he would leave office before the end of his term, after 17 years in Congress and just two months after he was ousted as House speaker.

Among the candidates are Republican state Assembly member Vince Fong, who has McCarthy's endorsement, as well as Trump's. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, a Republican, was also in the running.

In California's special election, one candidate must win more than 50% of the vote or there will be a runoff between the top two candidates on May 21. Both Fong and Boudreaux have already advanced to November's ballot to run for a full term, following California's primary two weeks ago.

A special election in California will determine who will serve out the remainder of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's term in the state's 20th district. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

After the polls closed Tuesday night, Fong was leading with more than 40% of the vote to Boudreaux's 26%, both are short of the 50% required to be declared the winner and serve out McCarthy's term. Marisa Wood, a Democrat, is in third place with just over 23%.

In Ohio, Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno won the Republican nomination Tuesday night and will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in November's general election. Moreno defeated Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team. Brown ran unopposed.

President Joe Biden won primaries in Ohio, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona on Tuesday, as Florida awarded all delegates after Democrats canceled the primary there. Biden locked up the Democratic nomination last week. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

Republicans battled for a vacant seat in Ohio's 6th district, after Rep. Bill Johnson resigned in January to become Youngstown State University president. A special election for the remainder of Johnson's term and a primary for a full term were both held Tuesday with state Sen. Michael Rulli beating state Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus and chiropractor Rick Tsai. Rulli will face Michael Kripchak in the general election after he beat Rylan Finzer.

Ohio's 2nd district seat is also open with Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup's retirement, as 11 Republicans and one Democrat competed on a crowded ballot. Samantha Meadows won the Democratic nod and will advance to November's race, while Republican David Taylor was leading over 10 other candidates Tuesday night.

Former president Donald Trump won Ohio, Illinois, Kansas, Arizona and Florida in Tuesday's primaries after clinching the Republican nomination last week. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Republicans in Ohio voted in their primary to determine who will challenge Democratic incumbents Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Emilia Sykes in November.

Kaptur, who is seeking her 22nd term and is the longest-serving woman in Congress, is uncontested in Ohio's 9th district. She will face state Rep. Derek Merrin, who won more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday's primary over state Rep. Craig Riedel and former Napoleon Mayor Steve Lankenau.

Republican Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois was beating GOP challenger former state Sen. Darren Bailey shortly after the polls closed Tuesday. Incumbent Bost is seeking his sixth term. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Sykes is seeking her second term in the state's 13th district and was unchallenged in the primary. She will face state Sen. Kevin Coughlin, who won more than 64% of the vote in the Republican primary over Hudson City Council member Chris Banweg and former television technician for the Goodyear blimp Richard Morckel.

Two longtime Illinois incumbents, Republican Rep. Mike Bost and Democratic Rep. Danny Davis both faced challengers in Tuesday's primary and have survived to advance to November's general election.

Democratic Rep. Danny Davis also faced opposition in Illinois' primary. Davis, who is seeking his 15th term in Chicago's 7th district, was declared the winner over four challengers, and will move on to November's general election. File photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI

Davis, 82, won the Democratic nomination with 53% of the vote as he runs for a 15th term in Chicago's 7th District. Davis beat out his four challengers that included City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and gun violence prevention advocate Kina Collins. Davis will face Chad Koppie, who ran uncontested on the Republican side, in the general election.

Bost, who is seeking a sixth term, faced former state Sen. Darren Bailey who was the Republican nominee for governor in 2022. Shortly after the polls closed, Bost was leading with more than 54% of the vote. On the Democratic side of the ticket, Brian Roberts was leading with more than 60% and is expected to face Bost in the general election.

Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen of Illinois is seeking his second term and was uncontested in Tuesday's primary. He will face retired Judge Joe McGraw, who captured more than 67% of the vote for the Republican nomination over farmer and former union president Scott Crowl.