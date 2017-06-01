Key quotes from Trump's climate announcement

President Donald Trump complained that the accord signed gives other countries an unfair advantage over US industry and destroys American jobs (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the US will withdraw from the 2015 Paris accord and seek to negotiate a new global deal on climate change.

Here are the key quotes from his address in the White House Rose Garden:

- Fighting for Pittsburgh, not Paris -

-- "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests."

-- "The Paris accord would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty, impose unacceptable legal risks, and put us as a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world."

-- "It is time to put Youngstown, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -- along with many other great locations in our country -- before Paris, France. It is time to 'Make America Great Again.'"

- Solemn duty -

-- "In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord."

--- "As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country."

-- "Foreign leaders in Europe, Asia and across the world should not have more to say with respect to the US economy than our own citizens and their elected representatives. Thus our withdrawal from the agreement represents a reassertion of America's sovereignty."

- Out for good? -

-- "We're getting out but we'll start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can, that's great. And if we can't, that's fine."

-- "I'm willing to immediately work with Democratic leaders to either negotiate our way back into Paris, under the terms that are fair to the United States and its workers, or to negotiate a new deal that protects our country and its taxpayers.... But until we do that, we're out of the agreement."

- America first -

-- "At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us as a country?"

-- "This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States."

-- "I cannot, in good conscience, support a deal that punishes the United States -- the world's leader in environmental protection -- while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world's leading polluters."

-- "China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants.... Think of it. India can double their coal production. We're supposed to get rid of ours. Even Europe is allowed to continue a production of coal plants."

- America green? -

-- "The United States, under the Trump administration, will continue to be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth."