Key provision in Florida’s Stop WOKE Act blocked by appeal. Here’s what the law is

Florida's controversial Stop WOKE Act suffered a setback Monday night after a three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's decision to block part of it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law in 2022. It is currently enforced in schools but was held off from being implemented in workplaces pending legal challenges.

In short, Florida's Stop WOKE Act targeted critical race theory (CRT) in schools and workplaces by codifying the Florida Department of Education's prohibition on teaching CRT in K-12 schools, barring schools and universities from hiring "woke" CRT consultants and preventing corporations from forcing employees to take mandatory CRT training.

Monday's ruling specifically blocked a key provision of the law, which restricted businesses' diversity practices and training.

"We cannot agree, and we reject this latest attempt to control speech by recharacterizing it as conduct," wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Britt Grant, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

"Florida may be exactly right about the nature of the ideas it targets. Or it may not. Either way, the merits of these views will be decided in the clanging marketplace of ideas rather than a codebook or a courtroom."

Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis' press secretary, said the governor's office is "reviewing all options on appeal going forward," which could potentially set it up for U.S. Supreme Court review.

The next step, however, would be to ask the entire 21-judge appellate court to rehear the case. Federal court rules say such a request "is not favored and ordinarily will not be ordered unless ... the proceeding involves a question of exceptional importance."

Here's what to know about Florida's Stop WOKE Act and what could happen next.

What is critical race theory (CRT)?

Critical race theory is a loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the idea that race is a social construct used to oppress and exploit people of color, according to Britannica.

It teaches that law in the U.S. maintains systems that create inequalities between white people and people of color. People who subscribe to the idea work toward restructuring these institutions to eliminate all race-based hierarchies.

What is Florida's Stop WOKE Act?

Florida's "Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act," also known as the "Stop WOKE Act," was a law passed in 2022 that sought to restrict how race was talked about in Florida schools, colleges, universities and corporations.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked the higher-education provision of the law in November 2022, and a three-judge panel with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for a stay of Walker's injunction by DeSantis in March.

Walker issued a similar ruling last August, making the law unenforceable among corporations and employers, saying that it violates the First and 14th Amendments and the Equal Protection Clause.

The law remains in effect in K-12 schools.

How does Florida's Stop WOKE Act impact schools?

Florida's Stop WOKE Act offers a set of guiding principles to be used when discussing race in schools, colleges and universities.

Here is a list of the principles, according to the law's text:

No individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex.

No race is inherently superior to another race.

No individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, disability or sex.

Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are not racist but fundamental to the right to pursue happiness and be rewarded for industry.

An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.

An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.

The law doesn't preclude discussions around controversial topics but states that educators "may facilitate discussions and use curricula to address, in an age-appropriate manner," the following topics:

Sexism

Slavery

Racial oppression

Racial segregation

Racial discrimination

Topics "relating to the enactment and enforcement of laws resulting in sexism, racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination"

The law doesn't explicitly state what qualifies as age-appropriate, however.

How would Florida's Stop WOKE Act affect workplaces?

While the law remains unenforceable in Florida businesses, here's a look at how it would impact them.

Businesses and employers must not lead a person to believe the following:

Members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally superior to members of another race, color, sex, or national origin.

An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

An individual's moral character or status as either privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.

Members of one race, color, sex, or national origin cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race, color, sex, or national origin.

An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.

An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment to achieve diversity, equity, or inclusion.

An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.

Such virtues as merit, excellence, hard work, fairness, neutrality, objectivity, and racial colorblindness are racist or sexist, or were created by members of a particular race, color, sex, or national origin to oppress members of another race, color, sex, or national origin.

