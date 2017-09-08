Key Obamacare Architect Who Shunned Single Payer Now Backs It

Former Sen. Max Baucus (D-Mont.), a fiscal moderate who, as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, presided over the passage of the Affordable Care Act, expressed his support on Thursday for the creation of a single-payer health care system.

“My personal view is we’ve got to start looking at single-payer,” Baucus said in remarks at Montana State University, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “I think we should have hearings... We’re getting there. It’s going to happen.”

Single-payer health care, in which the federal government insures all citizens through one large program, is a model for universal coverage in many developed countries, including Canada, France and Australia. But it has long been viewed as a pipe dream in the United States, where a plurality of people receive coverage from their employers.

Baucus’ endorsement of the idea speaks to just how dramatically the health policy debate has shifted within the Democratic Party in recent years ― particularly since the 2016 presidential run of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who made what he called “Medicare for all” a central issue of his campaign.

Baucus was the subject of progressive frustration for his stewardship of the ACA, also known as Obamacare. Critics argued that he held the bill in committee far too long in hopes of winning the support of moderate Republicans who did not end up voting for the final bill.

Obamacare itself relies on a hybrid model, once favored by conservative policy experts, that combines the creation of a new private, individual insurance marketplace and an expansion of Medicaid.

Given Baucus’ history as a fiscal moderate active in the ACA’s passage, his positive remarks about single payer could provide a boost to progressive activists agitating for its implementation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Former Sen. Max Baucus (D-Mont.) now says he supports the creation of a fully public federal insurance program. (Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters) More