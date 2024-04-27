Key Bridge collapse: By the numbers, a month later

BALTIMORE — A month after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, federal, state and local authorities as well as local community organizations have banded together to focus on recovery efforts.

On March 26, the Key Bridge collapsed after a support pillar was struck by the container ship Dali, killing six construction workers and leaving tons of wreckage from the bridge in the harbor, diverting ships and significantly impacting operations at the Port of Baltimore.

Here’s a look at recovery efforts by the numbers:

4: Bodies of the construction workers recovered; two remain to be found.

6: agencies involved in the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command including U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police and Witt O’Brien’s representing Synergy Marine.

16: channel mariners can monitor for the latest information

22: floating cranes working at the collapse site

36: barges helping the recovery effort

38: depth in feet of the fourth temporary channel, the deepest alternate route opened so far

58: businesses approved by Maryland for aid to prevent layoffs while recovery continues

60: missions operated by Unified Command to gather sonar and laser images for mapping the wreckage and safe transit routes

90: dive missions, not including those that were performed during the initial 48 hours after the collapse

137: containers removed from the Dali

171: commercial vessels that have traveled through four alternate channels.

180: containers that need to be removed to get to the bridge portion on the Dali

250: Unmanned Aircraft System missions

350: uniformed and civilian workers from federal, state and local agencies contributing to the recovery and salvage efforts.

553: contract specialists actively involved in roles related to dive, crane and vessel operations

1,000: people contributing to recovery and salvage efforts in the past month.

2,000: port workers who were expected to lose their job after the collapse

3,000: tons of wreckage and debris removed from the site for disposal or recycling

19,970: port cargo workers at both public and private terminals impacted by the collapse

50,000: tons of wreckage at the site

1 million: weight in pounds of the largest single chunk of debris recovered as of April 26

15 million: money raised by businesses and community for recovery efforts.

(Sources: Numbers provided by the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Some information was previously reported by The Baltimore Sun.)

