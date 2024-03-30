Key Bridge collapse: How to help through donations, volunteerism

As state and federal resources work to salvage the Francis Scott Key Bridge and plan for its replacement, Baltimore-area nonprofits and organizations are raising money to assist families and workers impacted by the collapse and port shutdown in addition to setting up volunteer opportunities to help those working on the recovery operation.

Here are ways you can help the recovery efforts:

Here’s how to donate

The City of Baltimore has established the Baltimore Immigrant Community Fund Key Bridge Emergency Response. Money raised will be distributed to the families of those impacted, according to the donation website. Organizations and individuals looking to make one-time or ongoing donations should contact Rachel Donegan, director of partnerships at rachel@baltimorecivicfund.org.

League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights volunteer-based organization for Hispanic Americans, organized a GoFundMe page to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected families.

The United Way of Central Maryland is accepting donations to provide mid- and long-term support for those affected by the collapse and anyone in Maryland with eviction protection, food access and other needs.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has been working with the Esperanza Center, operated by Catholic Charities, to meet the ongoing needs of the families and others in the city who face job losses with a relief fund. The ministry of the Apostleship of the Sea fund will support the crew of the Dali and other maritime workers who are awaiting word on their future departures from the port.

The family of Jose Lopez, one of the six men who died as part of the bridge construction crew, will get help with household expenses from a GoFundMe that Josue Latorre organized. Latorre is the co-owner of a small family business where Isabel Franco, Lopez’s wife, is employed. Lopez was a husband and father of three.

Christopher Heller has set up a GoFundMe page for his friend Maynor Suavo Sandoval, another of the fallen construction workers. The fund will support Sandoval’s wife and three daughters.

North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department is accepting donations of food, water and other drinks to provide to first responders. The department sends these donations to first responders throughout the day. Anyone interested can drop off donations at the department, 7500 North Point Road.

Here’s where to volunteer

The Salvation Army through its Central Maryland Area Command has partnered with the Edgemere Church of God to start feeding workers at the city’s command post. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at https://sa-md.org/centralmaryland/volunteer-1.

Submit other ways to help by emailing newstips@baltimoresun.com.