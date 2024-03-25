Kewanee police looking for shooting suspect after weekend incident leaves one man dead

An unidentified man is dead as a result of an apparent shooting in Kewanee.

According to a news release from the Kewanee Police Department, officers responded at about 7:31 p.m. Sunday to a report in the 100 block of Houle Avenue concerning a male individual found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject and initiated life-saving measures until paramedics from the Kewanee Fire Department arrived. Despite their efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Anyone possessing information pertaining to this incident is urged to reach out to the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Man dead in weekend Kewanee shooting incident, police seeking suspect