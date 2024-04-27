Kewanee man faces felony grooming charge

A jury trial tentatively has been set in the case of a 34-year-old Kewanee man accused of felony grooming, according to court records.

Tyler Snider has pleaded not guilty, according to Henry County Court records.

Court records show that between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 2023, Snider “did knowingly use … (SnapChat) to solicit a child to commit the offense of distribution and/or production of child pornography, in that (Snider) requested nude pictures from a person under the age of 18.”

Snider has waived a preliminary hearing, according to court records. A jury trial is tentatively set for the week of June 3.

