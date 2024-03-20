Kevin Zeitler signed with Lions to be a part of 'standard that's been set'
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
Howard needed just one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. They missed three in a row during the wild finish.
Just because this week’s contests had a foregone conclusion doesn’t mean they were entirely devoid of drama.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
From its head writer's sudden exit to its returning voice cast members, everything to know about the show.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
The forrmer five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
The popular 40-ounce cups have gotten a totally tubular '80s-style makeover.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
The docuseries directors “reached out to everyone and anyone that we could” to tell the story, but some — like Bynes — weren’t ready to tell their stories.
Once the regular season starts, the Rams QB won't be allowed in the facility.
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch announced that she was getting an abortion at the end of a legislative session, representing a growing number of people getting abortions, according to a new study.
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.
The Pokémon Company said it detected hacking attempts against some of its users and reset those user account passwords. Last week, an alert was visible on Pokémon’s official support website that said, “Following an attempt to compromise our account system, Pokémon proactively locked the accounts of fans who might have been affected.” The alert about hacking attempts that The Pokémon Company posted on its official support website.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
"I hope you realize this is not a concert," said Nvidia president Jensen Huang to an audience so large, it filled up the SAP Center in San Jose. This is how he introduced what is perhaps the complete opposite of a concert: the company's GTC event. It may not have been a rock concert, but the leather-jacket-wearing 61-year-old CEO of the world's third-most-valuable company by market cap certainly had a fair number of fans in the audience.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that its public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares — 19.8 million versus the previous plan of 17.8 million — and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, versus the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.