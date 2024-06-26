Kevin Ogle retires after 52-year city career

Jun. 26—CUMBERLAND — After 52 years as a city employee, Kevin Ogle has retired.

"It's a little odd, walking out and then not coming back," Ogle, 72, said.

He was hired as a Cumberland Police officer in 1972 when the department was located at Frederick and North Liberty streets.

At that time, Ogle had a key to unlock telephone boxes on poles along his beat to call police headquarters and report any happenings or request backup.

Soon after, police began to carry radios, he said.

Ogle recalled when the Cumberland Police Department got a new home in the late 1970s.

"I've been there the entire life of that building," he said.

Around that time, Ogle's beat patrol evolved to include a police car.

"That gave you even more freedom," he said and added the vehicle allowed officers to cover much more territory.

His first police car had "one light on the roof," Ogle said and talked of today's cruiser's that include computers, cameras and GPS.

During the early days of his police career, most complaints involved barking dogs or trespassing, he said.

Police officers typically stayed at the department, Ogle said.

"If they left it was (for) retirement," he said.

Ogle climbed the department ranks and over the years was promoted to corporal, sergeant and lieutenant.

In 2003 he attained the rank of captain.

Three years later, Ogle was appointed acting chief after the department's leader retired.

Ogle retired in 2009 at the rank of deputy chief.

Soon after, he became supervisor of the Cumberland Parking Authority, which is where he worked until his retirement last week.

Ogle said he'll miss "the people I worked with."

Now, he plans to spend more time on the golf course and visit national parks with his daughter Heather Gale, an MRI technician in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He and his wife Janice have been married 49 years and also have a daughter, Shannon Redman, who is in charge of the graphic design program at Allegany College of Maryland, Ogle said.

Cumberland Police Department Chief Chuck Ternent said Ogle "has mentored and guided hundreds of officers including myself over the years, helping to build CPD into the professional organization that it is today."

During his tenure, "Dep. Chief Ogle took it upon himself to design a new badge," Ternent said. "The badges we had at the time were a generic police bag. Dep. Chief Ogle was responsible for designing our badges that our officers wear today."

Ogle "is a class act and we have been very blessed to have him as a member of our city family," Ternent said. "Employees of this virtue and character are lost in modern times. He will be missed."

At a recent Cumberland City Council meeting, Mayor Ray Morriss thanked Ogle for his work and service to the community.

"It's absolutely outstanding," Morriss said.

