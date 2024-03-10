Kevin Miller faces GOP primary challenge from Daniel Kalmbach in 69th Ohio House District

For the first time in Kevin Miller’s brief political career, he faces a challenge from another Republican, although he wonders if Daniel Kalmbach is really a Republican.

Republican voters will choose between Miller, 49, of Franklin Township, southeast of Newark, and Kalmbach, 29, of Licking Township, south of Heath, to represent a redrawn 69th Ohio House District. State representatives earn $69,876 this year.

The winner will face Democrat Jamie Hough, 37, of Heath, in the general election. Hough, operations manager for Travel Centers of America, moved to Heath in 2018 and makes his first run for elected office.

Miller, appointed in 2021 to complete the term of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, faced no primary opposition in 2022 and easily defeated Democrat Charlotte Owens in the general election.

Republicans picked Miller from 19 candidates to replace Householder, whom a jury later convicted of racketeering in orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme and a judge sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The district lines will change next year, with the northern half and the southeast quadrant of Licking County in the 69th District. The northwest, including Johnstown, will be new to the district. The southwest will be in the 68th District.

The district currently encompasses the eastern and southern portions of Licking County, along with parts of Fairfield and Perry counties.

Republicans criticize Miller for backing Jason Stephens for Ohio House speaker over Derek Merrin

Some Republicans criticized Miller for his 2023 vote for Jason Stephens for Ohio House speaker. Stephens, a Republican, won the job when Democrats joined with moderate Republicans to upset favored Republican Derek Merrin, whom Republicans previously supported in an unofficial party vote.

“I voted for a very conservative speaker, the only one endorsed by CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) and Right to Life,” Miller said. “Anything else is nonsense. I’m out working hard for the folks and I think I deserve another term.”

Kalmbach, who grew up in Findlay and moved to Licking County last year, said conservative leaders from around the state encouraged him to run for the Ohio House. He has never run for office before.

“The reason why I’m running is because I believe this area needs a strong conservative, with the growth coming,” Kalmbach said. “I stood up to represent this district and the conservative voters we hold dear.”

Kalmbach states in a political ad, “This election comes down to trust. Kevin Miller and 21 other RINOs (Republican In Name Only) teamed up with all 32 Democrats to vote together to install a liberal speaker and crush the Republican agenda. Columbus Democrats can’t buy me. I’m owned by no one.”

Candidates Miller, Kalmbach discuss their Licking County connections

Miller responded to Kalmbach’s assertion he is owned by no one.

“I would challenge that because my constituents have received numerous mailings from out-of-state PACs (political action committees) supporting my opponent," Miller said.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who raised a family here and educated my children in Licking County. I’m the only candidate that’s a registered Republican and voted in Republican candidates and endorsed by Licking County Republicans.”

Miller has lived at his current home since 2018 and lived in Licking County since 2013.

Kalmbach acknowledged he voted for the first time last year.

“I do not agree with absentee voting,” Kalmbach said. “I was never home on an election day. My address did not change until I moved to Licking County. I found ways to get involved in other ways than voting.”

Both Kalmbach, Miller have connections to state Rep. Thad Claggett

One way Kalmbach got involved was working as a legislative assistant for state Rep. Thad Claggett, R-Newark.

Claggett, elected two years ago with Miller, said he is not endorsing anyone in the Miller-Kalmbach race.

“He worked for me a few months in 2023,” Claggett said of Kalmbach. “He has a politically active family. He did a good job working for me and I have an appreciation of what he’s trying to do.”

Claggett said he has differed with Miller on some things, including the speaker vote.

“Initially, we got along great,” Claggett said. “I was not pleased with his vote on the speaker. I didn’t think it was proper.”

Miller spent 20 years with Ohio State Highway Patrol, says officers suffer unfair attacks

Miller, employed more than 20 years with the Ohio Highway Patrol, spent the last four years there as a legislative liaison for the patrol, drafting legislation and keeping troopers updated on what was happening at the legislature.

Throughout his law enforcement career, Miller served as a state trooper, labor relations management advocate and post commander.

He said there are many important issues, but one stands above the rest:

“Most important to me is to advocate for our first responders,” Miller said. “That’s near and dear to my heart.”

He said police officers have suffered unfair attacks on their profession in recent years.

“It’s important we push back against that narrative,” Miller said. “Because of that, we’re having huge recruitment problems. We need to continue to support those that put their lives on the line every day.”

He has 13 bills pending now. Four passed in the House and are waiting in the Senate.

Miller said he helped get $10 million for the Buckeye Lake North Shore park and pier project. He wants to eliminate the CAT tax, invest in career tech programs, support public schools and school choice through vouchers, build out the next-generation 911 system and fund professional education for law enforcement.

Kalmbach lived in Columbus before moving to Licking County; family owns Upper Sandusky business

Kalmbach was home-schooled in high school, then attended Cedarville University, a Christian school near Dayton. After graduation, he went to Case Western.

He moved to central Ohio after obtaining the job working for Claggett. He lived in Columbus for a short time in 2022. He moved to Hebron, then moved to Licking Township, near the Perry County line, when the 69th Ohio House District boundaries changed.

While living in Columbus, police there cited Kalmbach for impaired driving and following a vehicle to closely on June 4, 2022, when police records allege he hit another vehicle from behind.

Kalmach pled guilty to an amended charge, and the following to closely charge was dismissed March 27, 2023, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Daniel Kalmbach

"My criminal record is clean," Kalmbach said. "My driving record is a few speeding tickets and three fender benders, one of which resulted in a reckless driving. I do not and have never had a DUI on my record.

"Yes, there was a police report stating that I was cited for OVI. Being cited for OVI and being convicted of OVI are two very different things. We all make mistakes. In this case, the officer made a mistake."

His family owns and operates Kalmbach Feeds, a third-generation business in Upper Sandusky. It was established in 1963 as a small grind and mix mill and has grown into what the company describes as “a regional leader in the animal nutrition industry.”

The company has six locations, three in Ohio and one each in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Mississippi.

Kalmbach said he worked as a farmer during summer and winter vacations in different parts of the company, starting at a young age. He spent one year working in a pork processing facility as one of the managers with 80 union employees.

“We had to learn the company from the bottom up, working a wide variety of positions in the business,” Kalmbach said.

He wants to promote agriculture as a way of life.

“Agriculture has been put on the back burner for the last 50 years,” Kalmbach said. “We need to find ways to protect the family farm.”

Kalmbach an 'avid supporter' of family friend Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan, a prominent Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been a close friend of the Kalmbach family for many years.

“I’ve known Jim Jordan most of my life,” Kalmbach said. “I began volunteering for him when I was 11. He is a conservative fighter who has raised the flag relentlessly for conservatives.”

He said his family got connected with Jordan through one of the company’s employees.

“We’ve been an avid supporter of his,” Kalmbach said. “His persistence and dedication, it’s something I aspire to be like.”

