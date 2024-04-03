Kevin McCarthy Gets Mocked Hard Over Georgetown University Speaking Event

Kevin McCarthy’s stint as House speaker will forever be notorious for the way he backed up former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election that led to the 2021 insurrection and aided the Republican Party in opposing a peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

Amazingly, that tarnished resume didn’t stop Georgetown University from inviting McCarthy to be a part of an event at the Washington, D.C., private institution.

On April 9, McCarthy will participate in a conversation titled “How Strong Is Our Democracy?”

The event is described as follows on George University’s website:

With a majority of Americans expressing concern about how well democracy is working, and a growing erosion of trust in democratic institutions, just how strong is our democracy? Join us for a conversation with former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on how Congress does (and doesn’t) work and whether our institutions can reunite a House divided.

HuffPost reached out to the university for comment, but no one immediately responded.

However, many people on X, formerly Twitter, offered their thoughts on the event after Scott Wong, a senior congressional reporter for NBC News, brought it up in a post on the social media platform.

Upcoming event at Georgetown University: "How Strong is Our Democracy? With Kevin McCarthy" pic.twitter.com/5kRdD10EDf — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) April 3, 2024

The reaction was mostly disbelief that Georgetown officials thought McCarthy was the right person to speak about democracy.

This is a joke or late April Fools' Day prank, right @McCourtSchool?



If not, then WTAF? https://t.co/Deu37eX8ub — Daniel Larsen (@dscottlarsen) April 3, 2024

C’mon guys, April Fools was two days ago https://t.co/4Yydn3JeSc — Jeb! Fain (@JebFain) April 3, 2024

What the fuck?! Who thought it was a good idea to have fucking Kevin McCarthy, who tried to overturn our elections, as a speaker on the subject of democracy?!! https://t.co/YvWklEtLbF — Mark 🇺🇦 (@MarkP21) April 3, 2024

Was literally no one else available to give this talk https://t.co/jltZay27P9pic.twitter.com/1GhzCWP7U2 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 3, 2024

Others offered snarky suggestions for future guest speakers the university might want to consider.

For next weeks discussion, we'll discuss the stability of a building with the arsonist who burned it down. — Miss_Demeanor_ (@Miss_Demeanor_) April 3, 2024

How strong are homicide laws? With Ted Bundy https://t.co/WmEI4pXpdS — Ben McAdams Memorial Acct (@purrtah) April 3, 2024

And coming next month: "Protecting Our Vulnerable Teens with Matt Gaetz" — The Whiner (@FineWhiner) April 3, 2024

Followed by “The Truth and Nothing but the Truth” with Lance Armstrong.



WTF @Georgetown ?? https://t.co/NZXah0P2Jq — 🇺🇸 𝘗𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘗𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘺 🇳🇱 (@pithypacky) April 3, 2024

And their follow up lecture: "How Safe is our Food?", brought to you by Salmonella... — The Other MrsJones (@JSeaJay) April 3, 2024

Upcoming event at Georgetown University: “How Safe is Chicago? With Al Capone” https://t.co/w2pEDhHZ2X — Timothy Durigan (@timothydurigan) April 3, 2024

'How safe are our cookies?' With guest speaker and acknowledged international expert..." pic.twitter.com/o2SOPd6LDU — Joe O'Shea (@josefoshea) April 3, 2024

