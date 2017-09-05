Kevin Love and girlfriend Kate Bock star in totally sexy photo shoot for Banana Republic

Who knew Kevin Love could model?

The Cleveland Cavaliers player showed off his modeling talents in a new ad campaign for Banana Republic alongside his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend Kate Bock. The picture-perfect couple, who have been dating since at least last summer, looked totally in love in the newly released photos.

The ad campaign features a day-in-the-life of Love and Bock as they make their way around Los Angeles in -- of course -- stylish outfits from Banana Republic's fall collection. From lounging in their undies at home to hanging out at L.A. hotspots like Chateau Marmont, Love and Bock look absolutely flawless.

While Love looked absolutely dapper in fitted suits and even a simple white T-shirt, his ladylove dazzled in dresses in classic silhouettes.

Unbeknownst to most, Love has a keen eye for fashion, having started his own line of underwear for Saxx. As for Bock, she has appeared in every Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue since making her debut in the magazine in 2013 and she has also modeled for Victoria's Secret. How's that for the ultimate power couple?!

Check out the slideshow for the gorgeous photos of the couple in their new ad campaign.