Kevin Hart Donates $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey Victims, Challenges Other Celebrities to do the Same

Comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram to offer financial support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. He announced he's donating $25,000 and encouraged other celebrities to do the same.

