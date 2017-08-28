Kevin Hart Challenges Famous Friends To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Sunday night to issue a challenge to some of his celebrity friends.

“I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we’ve all done ’em,” the actor said in the clip. “At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge.”

Tagging celebrities including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyoncé, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake and Steve Harvey, Hart challenged his friends to “follow my lead in donating $25,000” to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“When you do it, you all should tag somebody else,” he added.

Since making landfall on Friday night, Harvey — now classified as a tropical storm — has wreaked havoc in the state of Texas, where one of the worst flooding disasters in recent U.S. history is unfolding.

In addition to the American Red Cross, several other organizations, including The Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and Feeding Texas have been on the ground helping those affected by Harvey. Click here to find out more about these organizations and what you can do to help.