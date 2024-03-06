UPDATE: Kettering schools approves hiring new treasurer from Miamisburg

Mar. 6—A new treasurer has been hired by Kettering City Schools and given a three-year contract.

The board of education Tuesday night approved Miamisburg schools Treasurer Justin Ross Blevins as a fiscal consultant before voting on a contract for him effective Aug. 1 through July 31, 2027, district records show.

Kettering will pay Blevins a per diem rate of $576.62 for up to 10 days through July 31. His annual base salary will be $150,000 a year starting Aug. 1, according to school district records.

Rick Taylor has served as interim treasurer for Kettering since June 1, 2023. He assumed that role when Cary Furniss vacated his job to work for the Warren County Educational Service Center. Taylor will return to his assistant treasurer's job, according to the district.

Blevins was hired by the Miamisburg board of education in January 2023 after the district accepted the resignation of Treasurer John Espy.

Blevins earned a master's degree in economics from Wright State University in 2019 and studied education at Miami University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in education in 2014.

Kettering's board of education had posted treasurer's the job last year and received five in-state applications, but opted to go forward with Taylor, officials said.

Taylor served in an interim capacity briefly in Fairborn schools before coming to Kettering in 2020 after working with the Greene County school district for five years, mainly as assistant treasurer, according to the district.

In Ohio public school districts, the superintendent and the treasurer are the top two officials, reporting directly to the elected school board.