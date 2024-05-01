Kettering police assist Trotwood officers investigating found body parts

May 1—A large police scene outside a Kettering apartment Friday was connected to a Trotwood investigation into body parts found in the city.

Kettering police were in the 4500 block of Croftshire Drive around 7:20 p.m. Friday assisting Trotwood crews.

Body parts were previously found in Trotwood and the investigation led police to Kettering.

Carpet in the residence had been pulled up and there was an area where bleach may have been poured on the floor, according to Kettering police records.

The report indicated a suspect had been identified, but it was not clear if they were in police custody.

Around 12:45 p.m. on April 22, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a text to 911 message from a person who said trash bags with human legs were found at the end of their driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road.

The person said their friend saw the trash bags the previous evening as they were leaving and then their roommate said there were human legs, according to dispatch records.

It is not clear if this is the same incident related to the police response on Croftshire Drive. We're reached out to Trotwood police for more information.

Staff writer Holly Souther contributed to this report.