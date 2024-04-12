Kettering man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 2 young boys

Apr. 12—A 50-year-old Kettering man faces up to 16 1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young boys.

David Edward Blankenship pleaded guilty Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of rape.

As part of a plea agreement four counts rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each involving a child younger than 13, were dismissed, according to court documents filed Friday.

Family members reported to Kettering police that Blankenship on Aug. 27 was inside the bedroom of young brothers, ages 5 and 7, and that the boys disclosed sexual abuse, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

A Care House interview with both children also disclosed sexual abuse, the affidavit stated.

Blankenship also will be designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he must register his address every 90 days for life.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 24.