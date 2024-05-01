Kettering man pleads guilty as charged to having child sexual assault material

Apr. 30—A Kettering man will spend up to five years on probation with intense supervision for having child sexual assault images and videos on multiple cellphones.

Gage Michael Murray, 25, pleaded guilty Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of a pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor (create material); and 22 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor (solicit-possess material).

Murray, who had faced up to eight years in prison, also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

The Kettering Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force of suspected child sexual assault content linked to a internet address associated with Murray, who reportedly used his Gmail account to download two videos of girls ages 5 to 7 engaged in sexual acts, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Detectives served a search warrant at Murray's apartment and collected three cellphones belonging to Murray, who admitted to downloading/uploading child sexual assault material to his phones over the past two years, the affidavit stated.

Police found several dozen videos of children younger than 13 engaged in sexual acts along with hundreds of explicit photos of children, according to the court record.