Kettering man indicted for murder in father's shooting

May 17—A man indicted for murder Friday is accused of shooting his father exactly one week ago at the Kettering house where he lived with his parents.

Justin S. August, 35, is scheduled to appear Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the death of 67-year-old Leo August Jr.

Kettering police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. May 10 to the 2700 block of Haig Avenue after a 911 caller reported a son shot his father.

Police arrested Justin August at the scene.

He is accused of firing two different guns at his father, causing his death, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

He remains held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

The May 10 shooting happened just hours after developments in another father-son case in Kettering.

In the other case, Edgar S. Keiter Jr. was indicted on tampering and abuse of a corpse charges related to the death of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr. of Croftshire Drive in Kettering. Keiter does not face homicide charges in that case.

There is no indication the cases are related.