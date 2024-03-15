Kettering man faces two dozen child-pornography charges

Mar. 14—A Kettering man indicted Thursday is facing two-dozen child pornography-related charges.

Gage Michael Murray, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 24 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

The Kettering Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force of suspected child sexual assault content linked to a internet address associated with Murray who reportedly used his Gmail account to download two videos of girls ages 5 to 7 engaged in sexual acts, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Detectives served a search warrant at Murray's apartment and collected three cellphones belonging to Murray, who reportedly admitted to downloading/uploading child pornography to his phones over the past two years, the affidavit stated.

Police found several dozen videos of children younger than 13 engaged in sexual acts along with hundreds of explicit photos of children, according to the court record.

Murray is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.