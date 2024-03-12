Kettering man accused of using house as brothel pleads guilty

Mar. 12—A man accused of operating a brothel in Kettering will be sentenced later this month after reaching a plea agreement on the lesser of two charges.

Juan Manuel Lopez Gomez Jr., 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a misdemeanor count of procuring for using a house for sexual activity for hire.

He was indicted in April for a felony charge of promoting prostitution (operate brothel) in addition to procuring.

The Kettering Police Department was conducting undercover investigations and learned that there was suspected illegal activity at a house in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, near the intersection with Far Hills Avenue, Montgomery Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

"The undercover officer set up an appointment at the location with a suspected prostitute," Flannagan said. "The defendant was operating the location as a brothel."

Lopez Gomez, who is not in custody, faces up to 180 days in jail when he is sentenced March 25, according to plea documents.