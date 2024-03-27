Kettering Leisure Village's hopes to reopen conference centre

Kettering Leisure Village was saved from closure in 2023

A company running a rescued leisure complex hopes to reopen the closed conference centre, a council has heard.

Kettering Leisure Village (KLV), which houses the Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, was due to close last year.

A campaign from people in the town and a grant from North Northamptonshire Council kept parts of it open.

Kerry Purnell from the council said Phoenix Leisure had been working "hard to rebuild the business".

The Conservative-controlled council discussed the leisure complex at a scrutiny committee meeting on Monday.

'Opportunities'

KLV was due to shut last July when the then operator Compass said it was no longer sustainable to run.

The current leasehold for the centre, owned by Phoenix Leisure Management, states that the land must be used for leisure purposes.

Ms Purnell, the assistant director of communities and leisure at the council, said Phoenix Leisure took over "from a low base last year".

She said: "Whilst the conference and soft play facilities remain closed at this time, they are looking at what opportunities there are to open them again.

"Indications from Phoenix Leisure is that it is committed to the site and to growing the business to make it sustainable for the future.

"From Phoenix's perspective, the site is absolutely viable."

