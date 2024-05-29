Kerwin wins Republican runoff

May 28—Glen Rose District 58 candidate Helen Kerwin held off state Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, to win Tuesday's Republican runoff race.

Kerwin received 7,670 votes to Burns' 5,660.

As of 10:06 p.m. the Texas Secretary of State's website reported 110 of 110 Texas counties holding runoff elections reporting with 1,733 of 2.353 polling locations having reported.

Kerwin now moves on to face Libertarian candidate Richard Windmann in November's general election.

The runoff became necessary after neither Burns nor Kerwin collected 50% of the vote in the March 4 Republican Primary three-candidate race.

District 58 covers Johnson and Somervell counties.

In a tightly contested race, Kerwin received endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and others.

Burns meanwhile received endorsements from numerous local officials.

Burns was one of several Republican House members targeted by Abbott after he and others failed to vote for Abbott's school choice bill, a bill Burns said would have cost millions of dollars and would have allowed school choice and/or voucher option for illegal immigrants.

Abbott had endorsed Burns in previous elections.

"It's part of the deal," Burns said of the loss. "But I'm proud of my service and I'm proud of my record."

Burns thanked his supporters as well.

"I'm just so thankful for everyone who supported me and my campaign and prayed for me and my family," Burns said.

Burns went on to wish Kerwin luck.

"It's truly been an honor for me to have been given the opportunity to serve the people of this district over the past several years and I look forward to seeing what God has in store for me next," Burns said.