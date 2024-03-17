Kershaw man shot in the leg during car sale dispute: Sheriff

KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was attempting to sell a vehicle to someone was shot in the leg after a verbal dispute during the sale took place, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. on Saturday near 2500 Fort Jackson Road-Highway 12. An initial investigation stated that the victim was trying to sell a car to someone when an altercation took place, which resulted in the man who was trying to sell the car being shot. The victim was transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

A further investigation revealed the victim and suspect knew each other and that this was not a random shooting.

Lugoff resident Paul Head, 49, was identified as the suspect and was arrested around midnight. Head faces multiple charges including gun possession as a felon. He was being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center and was awaiting bond.

