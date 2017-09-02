Kershaw goes 6 strong innings as Dodgers beat Padres 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was sharp in his first start in five weeks, pitching two-hit ball for six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 1-0 Friday night to snap their season-high five-game losing streak.

Kershaw (16-2) hadn't started since July 23, when he was pulled after two innings with a strained lower back that landed him on the disabled list.

The lefty won his career-best 12th straight decision, striking out seven and walking none.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 36th save. The Dodgers, who have the majors' best record at 92-41, snapped their longest losing streak since April 2016.

Chase Utley hit an RBI single in the sixth off rookie Dinelson Lamet (7-6).

INDIANS 3, TIGERS 2, 1ST GAME

INDIANS 10, TIGERS 10, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and the Cleveland Indians swept a day-night doubleheader, routing Detroit for their ninth straight win.

The AL Central-leading Indians won the opener on Francisco Lindor's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning.

Roberto Perez homered and drove in three runs to back Clevinger (8-5).

Clevinger allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one. Buck Farmer (3-2) took the loss.

The opener was tied at 2 in the ninth when pinch-hitter Jay Bruce tripled with one out off Shane Greene (3-3). Lindor singled through the drawn-in infield.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two out in the ninth inning against closer Cody Allen (2-6), who had allowed the tying run in the eighth. Joe Smith took over and retired Miguel Cabrera on a line drive to Lindor at shortstop for his first save.

RED SOX 4, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Doug Fister dominated for seven innings and the Boston Red Sox backed him with three home runs to beat the Yankees and extend their AL East lead.

Eduardo Nunez, Andrew Benintendi and Hanley Ramirez each homered as the Red Sox opened a 5 1/2-game edge over New York.

Fister (4-7) gave up doubles by Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge to begin the first inning, and little else. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.

Sonny Gray (8-9) gave up all three homers.

ORIOLES 1, BLUE JAYS 0, 13 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Schoop doubled home Manny Machado in the 13th inning as Baltimore outlasted Toronto.

It was the eighth win in nine games for the Orioles, a surge that's put them just 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card.

Machado led off the 13th with an infield hit off Aaron Loup (2-3) and Schoop followed with a liner to right-center.

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0) worked the 13th for his first major league victory.

CUBS 2, BRAVES 0

CHICAGO (AP) — John Lackey pitched seven crisp innings, Javier Baez's daring baserunning paid off again and the Cubs beat Atlanta for their fifth straight win.

Lackey (11-10) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked none while improving to 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. The 38-year-old righty retired his last 16 batters.

Pedro Strop and Brian Duensing worked the eighth before Wade Davis finished the four-hitter for his 28th save in 28 chances.

Anthony Rizzo added two more hits as NL Central-leading Chicago won for the 11th time in its last 14 games. He batted .355 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in August, powering the Cubs to a 17-12 record and a major league-best 191 runs for the month.

Atlanta lost for the fifth time in seven games, wasting a solid start by Mike Foltynewicz (10-11).

BREWERS 1, NATIONALS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Nelson scattered three singles and struck out 11 over seven innings, and Milwaukee beat Washington.

Neil Walker, obtained from the New York Mets on Aug. 12, homered in the first inning off Tanner Roark (11-9).

Nelson (11-6) tied his career high in strikeouts. Rookie Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth inning and Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his 32nd save in 37 chances. Knebel has not allowed a run in his last 19 outings.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered for the first time since mid-August, Brandon Moss also went deep and Kansas City held off Minnesota.

The Twins had won four in a row. They remain one game behind New York for the top AL wild-card spot.

Melky Cabrera tied a season-high with four hits for the Royals, who won for just the second time in eight games.