Kerry says 'hopeful' about reaching agreement with Russia over Aleppo

HAMBURG (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he was "hopeful" about reaching an agreement with Russia over the Syrian city of Aleppo but that he was still waiting for "certain feedback and input".

"We're working on something here," Kerry told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe conference in Hamburg, Germany.

Asked if he was confident about a breakthrough, Kerry said he was not confident, but "hopeful".

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a potential U.S.-Russia deal to allow Syrian rebels to safely leave Aleppo was still on the agenda.

