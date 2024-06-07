Have you been to Kerr Park? It's nestled among downtown Oklahoma City's towering buildings.

A bust of Robert S. Kerr is located in the northeast corner of Kerr Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

Curious about the backstory to Kerr Park in downtown Oklahoma City? There's even a mystery related to the bust of Robert S. Kerr. The one displayed in the park today is a replica of the original.

Jessie Christopher Smith, a staff writer for The Oklahoman, wrote about the park in 2022:

In a downtown Oklahoma City park, right off Couch Avenue, stands the bronze bust of a man, wearing a suit and tie, anchored atop a narrow rectangular platform. With a brick pathway running past it and shrubs of aromatic sumac circling it, a marker precedes the sculpture and reads: “In memory of Robert Samuel Kerr, September 11, 1896 - January 1, 1963.”

The park was built in the 1970s and named after Kerr, who was Oklahoma's first native-born governor. The original bust of Kerr was reported missing in 1978 and was never recovered.

