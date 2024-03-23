Kern temperatures to cool over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend across Kern County before rebounding early next week.

A storm system will impact Central California this weekend, resulting in periods of rainfall in the San Joaquin Valley and snowfall in the Sierra Nevada.

Gusty winds are in store for the desert areas of eastern Kern County.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada mountains from later today until Sunday.

There is a 10-20 percent chance for thunderstorms in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday to the north of Kern County. By the middle of next week, we are expected to dry out.

Temperatures will rebound back to the low 70s before another storm system possibly arrives by next weekend, on Easter Sunday.

