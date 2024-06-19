Kern Supervisors dissolve decades-old commission, take other measures

At their meeting Tuesday, the Kern Board of Supervisors approved a number of measures, resolutions and agreements. These approvals include:

• Officially dissolved the Kern Heritage Commission. The commission, established in 1972, was created with the intent to organize county celebrations and ring the Liberty Bell for special occasions, such as Memorial Day.

County officials decided to dissolve the commission as it no longer serves any official purpose and its members have not convened for a meeting for more than three years. Its original services, that of jubilation, are fulfilled by staff within Kern Veteran Services and other departments.

• Agreed to a retention bonus with the local chapter of Service Employees International Union. The bonus is included in a memorandum of understanding from December 2021 and will be provided to union employees of the county’s Public Health Services Department.

Amounts range between $500 and $1,500, based on years of continuous service among active employees. It will be paid in two installments, with the second payment scheduled for November.

• Approved zoning requirements for a new dog park in Kernville. It will be located on a 30-acre parcel that already has a 14,000-square-foot site used for various types of recreation, such as rodeo and equestrian, a baseball diamond and a BMX bicycle racetrack. The project site is located on the east and west sides of Scodie Avenue, about 900 feet north of Sirretta Street in Kernville.

• Waived environmental review for improvements to be made to the water system at Camp Condor, a children’s camp in Taft. Upgrades include installation of a 120,000-gallon bolted steel water tank, chlorination system in a protective shed, booster pump station, water meters and new pipes.

• Certified results of the Special General Election, held last month between former Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, and Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, R-Springville. With this approval, county election officials will seal results and submit them to the California Secretary of State.