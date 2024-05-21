Kern deputy pleads no contest to DUI, child endangerment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy accused of driving drunk with her children in a minivan when she crashed into a Bakersfield Police Department vehicle pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor drunken driving and child endangerment charges.

The pleas were entered on behalf of Deputy Ana Christina Alvarez by her attorney, Gabriel Godinez. As part of the plea, Godinez said his client acknowledges she had an excessive blood-alcohol content, more than 0.15%.

Three other counts of child endangerment and another DUI count were dismissed.

Judge Chad Louie imposed the following sentence: 12 days in jail which Alvarez can serve through work release; four years’ probation; eight hours of community service; a 26-week parenting class; and 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

No injuries were reported in the Oct. 21 crash. Alvarez, 33, was off-duty at the time.

Alvarez told police she drank two Modelo beers and a few sips of wine at a birthday party. She left with her children — ages 7, 6, 4 and 3 — in a Honda Odyssey that hit a BPD vehicle stopped at a red light on Stockdale Highway at Village Lane, according to court documents.

Alvarez displayed symptoms of being under the influence and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, documents said. She refused to provide a breath sample, the documents say, and officers obtained a warrant to draw her blood.

