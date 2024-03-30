Kern County veterans of the Vietnam War honored at Portrait of a Warrior gallery in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For some Vietnam War veterans and the families left behind, the words “Thank you for your service,” bring pain.

“We were treated horribly when we came home,” former U.S. Navy Seal Max Morgan said,

Dan Petkunas with the U.S. Air Force said, “Nobody cared.”

Gail McCain said it’s still difficult. “It’s a subject that I don’t approach.”

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor 58,281 service men and women killed and others who say they came home to hatred.

“We were spat upon. We were called murderers, rapists, baby killers,” Morgan said.

Morgan was a Navy Seal in Vietnam — part of a 14 man crew that saw combat 75% of the time.

He went on 50 missions including a rescue mission that ended in a gunfight. Four of his men were killed. Morgan was awarded the Purple Heart. His son has been in the military for 18 years, and continues to serve his country and continue his father’s legacy.

“Whether you’re for, or against the wars in the Middle East at least now, thankfully, veterans have the support of the public,” said Morgan.

Dan Petkunas was a weapons system officer for an F-4 Phantom. He was awarded 18 air medals and flew on 222 combat missions. He never talked about his last mission flying escort for B-52 bombers called “Operation Linebacker 2” until now.

“When Nixon was trying to get the North Vietnamese to the bargaining table, and they weren’t cooperating too much he decided to bomb the hell out of Hanoi,” he said.

“On the way back, we were going rather fast in afterburner, and we ran out of gas.”

Petkunas and the pilot were able to eject and survive.

Veterans were honored with a 21-gun salute and the ring of a bell during roll call of the 179 Kern County servicemembers who died in Vietnam including Larry Kenneth Leimbach who rests at a cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Gail McCain came to the ceremony to honor her cousin, Leimbach.

“I had just graduated from high school,” McCain said. “It was the summer of 1968, and my cousin was a year younger soon to be a senior.”

McCain and Leimbach both shared the bond of being the oldest of their siblings. Now, she’s left with regret. “We talked about cars. I didn’t know that it was going to be the last conversation I had with him.”

Liembach enlisted in the fall of 1968. He died in Vietnam at 19.

“Honor them. Respect them. They are the true patriots of our country,” McCain said.

You can see the portrait of Larry Kenneth Leimbach and others at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield where they will always be remembered.

