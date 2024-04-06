Kern County Sheriff’s Office ask for help to locate 15-year-old last seen in December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to locate a teen reported missing and was last seen nearly four months ago.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Victor Miramontes, 15. He was last seen by family on Dec. 10, 2023 in Shafter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miramontes is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

Anyone with information about Miramontes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.