Kern County EMS workers recognized as ‘Stars of Life’ in Sacramento

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Stars of Life shined today at California’s state capitol.

Five HALL Ambulance employees received the accolades for their dedication to patient care and career accomplishments in 2023.

They spent the day being publicly honored during breakfast, a medal presentation on the steps of the state capitol, meeting the legislators representing HALL’s 911 response area and an awards dinner.

The Stars of Life honorees are Paramedic Sarah Dresser, Paramedic Field Supervisor Jason Achterberg, Assistant Manager Heather Lee, EMT Shannon Agacoili and EMT Anthony Pena.

