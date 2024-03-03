Kern County In Depth: March 3, 2024

Watch this week’s full episode of Kern County In Depth in the video player above.

It is officially election week in Kern, and while ballots have been in the hands of registered voters for nearly a month now, the voting deadline is Tuesday at 8 p.m. Once the polls close, the votes will be tallied and we will see who comes out on top.

While there are many races to talk about in this election, there are a couple races we’re paying close attention to, and it might not be surprising which ones are being talking about.

The battle to replace Kevin McCarthy in congress has been tumultuous.

This goes back to October of last year, when the motion to vacate former Speaker of the House and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy became official. Soon after, McCarthy lost his speaker post.

Then, rumors of McCarthy resigning from Congress swirled around, and on Dec. 6, he announced he would be resigning at the end of the year.

Because McCarthy resigned midterm, that left his seat vacant until January 2025, which is when his term would’ve ended.

McCarthy’s heir-apparent was Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong, who’s had a longtime mentor-mentee relationship with McCarthy. But it appears there may not have been clear communication between the two about McCarthy leaving Congress.

When Vince Fong declared his run for Congress, he had already also declared to run for re-election to his State Assembly seat. So, his name would be on the March ballot twice — once for CD-20, and once for AD-32.

But California’s Secretary of State disqualified Fong from running for Congress, saying a candidate cannot run for more than one office simultaneously.

Vince Fong appealed and won, and that’s why voters see his name twice on the ballot. However, the lawsuit is still not over.

The Secretary of State has filed an appeal to that ruling in favor of Fong, and his congressional candidacy remains in legal limbo.

There are 11 total candidates, including Fong, running to replace McCarthy.

17’s Jenny Huh and political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa joined Alex Fisher to talk more about the upcoming CD 20 race.

This episode of Kern County In Depth aired on March 3, 2024.

