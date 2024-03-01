Kern County areas set to experience high winds, precipitation during weekend storm: NWS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service of Hanford issued a wind advisory for parts of the Mojave Desert and Tehachapi Mountains Thursday.

According to the NWS, some parts of Kern are about to experience some extreme weather this weekend, in what some are calling the ‘Leap Day Blizzard’. A strong storm system is set to impact the Central California area from 4 p.m. Thursday, to Sunday morning. This could result in up to a half inch of rain in Bakersfield and about a quarter inch up towards the Grapevine, according to NWS.

Snow levels are expected to drop to about 2,500 feet on Saturday evening as well, thanks to the help of cold air up to 20 degrees below normal temperatures. The Lake Isabella area could receive up to 4 inches of snow by Sunday morning, according to the NWS.

Finally, the Tehachapi Mountains are on track to experience up to 45 mph winds this weekend, with Mojave seeing gusts up to 60 mph. Expect conditions to remain up until Sunday evening, based on National Weather Service radar system projections.

