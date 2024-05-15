Kern Board of Education seeks to amend policy on appropriate books in classrooms and how parents can file complaints

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Education is holding a meeting Tuesday night to discuss how to limit what some trustees call “sexually explicit” literature in certain schools.

Presenters are making their case Tuesday night as the board will go over the third reading of a policy aimed at reviewing how appropriate books are in school settings.

The Kern Board of Education’s decision wouldn’t impact all schools in the county, but around 500 students from various community schools. There are 46 school districts with their own boards that make their own decisions.

The board is looking to amend a policy from the California School Boards Association which states “supplementary instructional materials, like books, must be inclusive, diverse, educational but also appropriate.” Trustees Mary Little and Lori Cisneros said they want to add a line saying “parent or guardian may bring a complaint using these procedures.”

Cisneros told 17 News the board has been working on the policy for a while and insists it is not a “book ban” and is not focused on the LGBTQ+ community.

The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with speakers making presentations.

