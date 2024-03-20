Keoyoung Sun: South Korea-flagged tanker capsizes off west coast of Japan

Japanese media report that the crew consists of two Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese citizen

At least eight sailors have been rescued after a South Korean-flagged tanker overturned off the west coast of Japan, with three missing.

The Keoyoung Sun capsized off Yamaguchi prefecture after the crew radioed for help around 07:00 on Wednesday (22:00 GMT Tuesday). The Japanese coast guard sent boats and aircraft to assist.

The ship was reportedly at anchor because of stormy weather.

No details of its cargo were immediately available.

The vessel is described as an "oil/chemical tanker" on shipping websites.

The rescue operation has been taking place close to the city of Shimonoseki.

Japanese media report that the crew consists of two Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese citizen.

Winds measuring up to 54km (33 miles) per hour were measured in the area on Wednesday.